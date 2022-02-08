Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
How Did One Entrepreneur Turn Her Home Kitchen Into a $25 Million Business? Watch the Latest Episode of 'Going Public' to Find Out.

On this episode of 'Going Public': PROVEN learns about scaling from Jaime Schmidt; Hammitt and TREBEL's path to the public markets leads them through Mexico City; and NGT Academy tries to land a billionaire.

By

Four companies representing tech, beauty, education and fashion have launched their Regulation A offerings and are open for investment from the general public, including viewers. In this episode of Going Public, we meet our new mentor, Jaime Schmidt. Schmidt took her company, Schmidt Naturals, from her kitchen to $25 million in revenue, to an eventual acquisition by UniLever. The founders of PROVEN, Ming and Amy, are excited to see how much they have in common with their new mentor and are eager to hear her advice on scaling their company and getting more customers. 

Watch the fourth episode right now by clicking here.

Jeff Hoffman is back to working his branding magic with the founders of TREBLE and Hammitt. First up, Jeff will ask TREBEL to hone in on what differentiates their product from other music apps. Co-founder Bob Vanech explains exactly who their customers are and the need for an app like theirs. Along the way they, will hear from Jeff about customer intimacy and customer discovery — two concepts that will be very important to gaining new users. Going Public will venture to Mexico to meet TREBEL partner Televisa and learn why TREBEL is so important to the Latin market.

Related: What Does It Take to Convince a Billionaire to Invest?

Meanwhile, at Hammitt headquarters, Hoffman meets with Hammit Chief Cheerleader Tony Drockton and team to introduce the concept of the brand asset and discuss the difference between branding and marketing strategy.

Finally, Chris Burch returns to Going Public and meets with NGT Academy. Can they convince him that their "zero to engineer" approach to IT education is worth an investment? 

Watch the full episode to see whether any of our founders land an investment from billionaire Chris Burch and if the founders are listening to any of the lessons from the mentors along this Reg.A. journey. Stream this and all past episodes at Going Public.

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular 

 

