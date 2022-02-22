Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Serial entrepreneur Josh Snow shows the power of an on-site visit to understand and elevate a business.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Josh Snow returns to this week’s episode of Going Public to share details about his latest travels where he met all of our founders in person. We hear about his visit to Hammitt headquarters in Hermosa Beach, CA, to Miami where he sits down with the ladies of PROVEN, and his trip back to his own hometown in Phoenix AZ to see the team at NGT-Academy

Watch the sixth episode right now by clicking here.

This week we meet an actual student from NGT Academy whose post-military story will touch your heart.

We also learn about why TREBEL is excited about music superstars Maluma, Pitbull, JBalvin and Bad Bunny and a potential opportunity to quickly scale their user growth. 

Jeff Hoffman also returns this week to check on the progress of PROVEN. Will he consider a very special offer from founders Ming and Amy?

Finally, can chief cheerleader Tony Drockton convince billionaire Chris Burch to invest in Hammitt?

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular

Latest

Restaurant Influencers

Get Media Coverage By Being Authentic Online

Interview with Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops about appearing on the Food Network, smartphone storytelling to build a following, and how ice cream is a blank slate.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Serial entrepreneur Josh Snow shows the power of an on-site visit to understand and elevate a business.

Watch now
Video

I Tried to Biohack My Depression In 90 days, But It Didn't Go As Planned

Any entrepreneur battling mental-health issues needs to watch this video.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

BIPOC Companies Passed Over By VCs Are Seeing Big Interest From Retail Investors

Unlike venture capital, retail investors are rather diverse and likely more aware of underfunded ventures.

Watch now
Volunteering

This Company Wants to Change How People and Teams Find Volunteer Opportunities

The co-founder of Vee shares how her company is connecting nonprofits from around the world with companies seeking involvement with local volunteering.

Watch now
Team-Building

Is Your Team Bad At Collaboration? This Video Can Help Fix The Problem

Keith Ferrazzi of Ferrazzi Greenlight explains new ways to collaborate, and why the old myths of collaboration are wrong.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

New 'Going Public' Episode: "Let It Snow!"

Find out how the companies react to the guidance and challenges from digital marketing guru Josh Snow.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

A Loyal Brand Attracts Loyal People

Interview with Fresh & Co. CEO George Tenedios about the importance of mentorship, building a dedicated team, and how hospitality is a labor of love.

Watch now
Lifestyle

This Is Why You're Always Tired

Understanding the way energy works will help you harness it.

Watch now
going public

Fewer Than 30 Women Founders Have Ever Taken a Company Public

In 2021, Business Insider reported that "around 20" is a more likely accurate number.

Watch now
Hiring

How This Founding Duo Aims to Reshape the Workforce of the Future Through Smarter Hiring

The co-founders of Unboxable discuss how their company helps talent-acquisition professionals optimize the hiring process.

Watch now
Video

Turning Customer Obsession into Investor Connection

On this episode of 'Going Public': PROVEN learns about scaling from Jaime Schmidt; Hammitt and TREBEL's path to the public markets leads them through Mexico City; and NGT Academy tries to land a billionaire.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

TikTok is About At-Bats — Not Perfect

Interview with Kyle Inserra about social media strategy and creating digital content.

Watch now
Lifestyle

What Is Biohacking? After Watching This, You'll Rethink Everything.

Time to ensure fewer pit stops and more forward progress.

Watch now
going public

The Thing About Branding That Successful Companies Understand

On this week's episode of 'Going PublicⓇ,' mentor Jeff Hoffman provides a masterclass in branding and scaling a company.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.