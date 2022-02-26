#CryptoConversations: A Chat With WEMP Founder Christine Curran
In this edition of #CryptoConversations, we spoke with Christine Curran, founder of WEMP (Women Empowerment Token), a community-driven decentralized de-fi/social cause token.
This article has been published in partnership with WEMP.
#CryptoConversations is a video series that highlights the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency domain as featured in The Crypto Universe, a report published by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with Lucidity Insights. In this edition of #CryptoConversations, we spoke with Christine Curran, founder of WEMP (Women Empowerment Token), a community-driven decentralized de-fi/social cause token that's on a mission to empower women globally. Along with Curran, we also spoke with Project Leader Jarrod Knowles--check out the full video to learn what they had to say!
