CryptoConversations: A Chat With Reef CEO And Founder Denko Mancheski

This article has been published in partnership with Reef.

#CryptoConversations is a video series that highlights the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency domain as featured in The Crypto Universe, a report published by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with Lucidity Insights. In this edition of #CryptoConversations, we spoke with Denko Mancheski, CEO and founder, Reef, the most advanced EVM-compatible blockchain, built for the next generation of DeFi and decentralized applications, and its vision for the crypto ecosystem. Check out the full video to hear his insights!

