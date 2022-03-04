The UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Invites Healthcare Innovators To Apply For The Be Bold 2022 Program

Be Bold, an innovative policy design and changemaker program launched by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to help design the country’s national health programs for the future, is now welcoming applications from 25 enterprising stakeholders from the healthcare industry.

Interested candidates can apply on the Be Bold website from February 28 to April 25, 2022, with the program scheduled to be run from May to August, 2022.

Staged in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East’s Impact arm, which creates programs to encourage innovation within private and public organizations, the three-month-long Be Bold course will include in-person masterclasses with leading experts in the field of design thinking, future foresights, policy design, and entrepreneurship, as well as a series of mentorship sessions.

Additionally, at the end of the program, the 25 participants will have the opportunity to pitch their national health programs and policy initiatives to win funds to implement their proposals.

Commenting on the launch of the 2022 edition of Be Bold, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of Strategy and the Future, MOHAP, said in a statement, “The Be Bold program will further elevate the UAE's policy-making process in the healthcare sector by adopting an entrepreneurial approach that unleashes limitless possibilities to build innovative systems, programs, and plans that will shape the future of healthcare. As the first federal entity in the UAE to offer an innovative program that involves both UAE nationals and residents from the public and private healthcare sector, we are committed to helping realize our leadership's vision of a world class healthcare system.”

The first-of-its kind federal initiative Be Bold is in alignment with the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention to strengthen the nation's leading position as a preferred destination for living, working, and investing.

The program also responds to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt a culture of design thinking in all fields of government work and to work in partnership with the community to design innovative solutions for future challenges, in line with the principles of the Fifty-Year Charter and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

To apply or for more information visit the Be Bold website, or contact Sarah Saddouk, Head of Innovation, Entrepreneur Middle East on sarah@bncpublishing.net.

