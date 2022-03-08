'Going Public' New Episode: Here's How to Get the Attention of High-Wealth Investors

Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This season Going Public has followed our featured founders around the country, including Miami, New York, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. This week Going Public challenges all four founders to make a big bet as they hit the road to Las Vegas.

Watch the eighth episode right now by clicking here.

They will be in a room full of high net worth individuals who have come to The Money Show looking for companies worthy of investment. Each founder must be prepared to deliver their investor pitch presentation in no more than 12 minutes and answer questions that undoubtedly will have them on the hot seat.

Will they find success on the hot seat?

Will PROVEN be able to speak to their point of differentiation vs. the competition? Will Hammitt‘s charismatic founder/Chief Cheerleader Tony Drocton convince the room that his brand will be able to compete in the American luxury handbag market? Will NGT Academy’s mission to train one million cyber warriors resonate with potential investors? Will TREBEL’s mission to change the face of music streaming services convince the audience that the power of free will set them apart from the competition? 

Find out this week on a new episode of Going Public.

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular

