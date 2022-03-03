CryptoConversations: A Chat With Coinovy Co-Founder And CEO Sai Tej

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been published in partnership with Coinovy.

#CryptoConversations is a video series that highlights the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency domain as featured in The Crypto Universe, a report published by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with Lucidity Insights. In this edition of #CryptoConversations, we spoke with Sai Tej, co-founder and CEO of Coinovy, a simplified cryptocurrency platform, and its mission to makes it easy to buy, sell, trade or convert crypto in a simple, safe and secure platform. Check out the full video to hear his insights!

