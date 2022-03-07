CryptoConversations: A Chat With Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been published in partnership with Binance.

#CryptoConversations is a video series that highlights the movers and shakers in the cryptocurrency domain as featured in The Crypto Universe, a report published by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with Lucidity Insights. In this edition of #CryptoConversations, Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas spoke with Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, one of world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform with over 600 cryptocurrencies listed. Check out the full video to hear his insights!

