SIIA Cosmetics Co-Founder Megan Rein Believes Everyone Deserves Beauty

SIIA Cosmetics is a Texas-based luxury beauty brand whose cruelty- and paraben-free products are 100% made in Korea. Befitting its global footprint, SIIA's mission is to bring the highest-quality, prestige cosmetics to the greatest number of people possible, eliminating what it views as "beauty deserts."

As co-founder and CBO Megan Rein (her fellow co-founders are CEO Simon Jeon and CVO Hicham Khodri) put it in a recent sit-down conversation, “A movement to meet society’s current demands has begun, and in my vision this continues so that all people, no matter their background, feel fully served and included, and to continue improving sustainability for the health of the globe.”

Above, you can view my complete interview with Rein, in which she and I discuss her entepreneurial journey and how SIIA is doing its part to push the beauty industry forward.

