Global Healthcare Company Organon And Egypt-Based Flat6Labs Partner To Elevate Women's Health Innovation Across the MENA

On February 24, 2022, global healthcare company Organon and Egypt-based seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, staged a policy discussion titled “How Innovation Is Transforming Women’s Health,” at Expo 2020 Dubai’s USA Pavilion.

The event was presented to an in-person audience, and was simultaneously broadcasted live to pre-registered online attendees. The day’s proceedings started with the opening speeches from Megan Gregonis, United States Consul General to Dubai, and Meghan Hagberg, Senior Vice President, Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU). This was followed by a keynote speech by Ramy Koussa, Associate VP MENAT, Organon, who presented the impact of Organon’s innovative solutions that serve people in more than 140 markets around the world.

Mazen Altaruti, President, LAMERA, Organon, and Ramy Koussa, Associate VP MENAT, Organon, with their guests at the event. Source: Organon

The ensuring panel discussion, moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, featured H.E. Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dr. Shamsa Al Awar, Chair, Obstetrics and Genecology Department, UAE University, Mazen Altaruti, President, LAMERA, Organon, Ahmed Alfi, Chairman, Sawari Ventures, and Sophie Smith, CEO, Nabta Health.

When asked about the specific areas in women’s health that require the urgent attention of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, H.E. Dr Al Marzouqi highlighted the importance of maintaining good mental wellbeing in the country, while Dr. Al Awar pointed out to the need to make “pregnancy a choice, rather than a chance,” while also urging stakeholders to develop solutions that would remove any obstacles on a woman’s pregnancy journey.

Related: Why Women's Health Is At The Forefront Of Tech Investment

Echoing this sentiment, Hagberg advised entrepreneurs to remain close to the target audience of women in order to truly listen to and consequently solve their unmet needs. On her part, Smith, as an entrepreneur in the field of women’s health, commended the UAE, and especially Abu Dhabi, for easing doing business conditions for femtech companies. Meanwhile, Alfi noted the importance of importing successful startup solutions from other ecosystems and adjusting them to the local needs.

Furthermore, Altaruti advised entrepreneurs to partner amongst each other, saying, “They cannot do it alone. Our partnership with Flat6Labs show that, although a healthcare company, we still think beyond healthcare in order to fully empower women. We designed this partnership with Flat6Labs to support enterprising women who have a business idea in the women’s healthtech sector, and we provide them with expertise and help take their idea to a commercial space.”

In conclusion, Koussa said, “At Organon, we are not launching a company, we are launching a commitment to a better and healthier every day for every woman. We decided to start doing this by listening to every woman by creating the platform ‘Here For Her Health,’ where they can make their voices heard in both English and Arabic. We also understand that no single company or entity can do this alone, so the whole ecosystem should be aligned, and this is our invitation to everyone who is sharing our vision and mission of creating a healthier day for every woman every day to join us.”

Ramy Koussa, Associate VP MENAT, Organon, speaking at the event. Source: Organon

Check out the video to learn more about what our speakers had to say.

Related: A Purpose-Led Vision: Organon MENAT's Ramy Koussa