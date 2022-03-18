The Recap: The Demo Day Of The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator Program's Fourth Cohort

On February 28, 2022, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) held the Demo Day of the fourth cycle of its MBRIF Accelerator Program at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in collaboration with Bolt, Brinc, and Entrepreneur Middle East.

The event showcased 16 startups -Hayi, Works, Direct Debit, Dal Global, The Fitting Room, KRISPR, HawaWater, ECOLOO, FortyGuard, Cupmena, CogniSigns, I Hear You, Access Care, Count'd, Terrax, and CamCom- solving issues in the sectors of technology, water, clean energy, health, education, and transport.

Hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, it featured a welcome address by Shaker Zainal, Head of Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) and Business Finance Director at Emirates Development Bank, and a keynote speech by Sharif El Badawi, CEO of Dubai Future District Fund.

Commenting on the caliber of the startups, Shaker Zainal, Head of Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), said, "We've developed whatever skills they need so we can prepare them to go to market. Today, this was about them, and, personally, I was very impressed."

The MBRIF accelerator program provides startups with a personalized member-centric design and services through access to an ecosystem of mentors, coaches and industry experts. Participants in the program are then supported on their corporate strategies, business models, access to markets and talents, and financial strategy facilitation.

Check out the video for more highlights from the event!

