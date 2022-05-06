The Recap: The April 2022 Edition Of Dtec Forum Highlights How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage Opportunities Presented By The Metaverse

The #DtecForum explored practical steps on how entrepreneurs and SMEs can utilize opportunities in the metaverse.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new edition of the Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, was held on the theme of "A New Frontier: Exploring Opportunities In The Metaverse" on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, running from 11am to 2pm at the Dtec Dubai Digital Park.

The event was organized in partnership between Dtec, a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, and Entrepreneur Middle East.

The #DtecForum explored practical, actionable steps on how entrepreneurs and SMEs can utilize opportunities in the metaverse- from creating an e-commerce store in the space, to buying real estate in Decentraland, and knowing your NFT's utility for your brand's long-term value.

Speakers included Hans Christensen, Senior Director, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Ahmed Younis aka Fizo, Head of Creative Shop, Meta MENA; Wassim Merheby, co-founder, Verofax; Pallavi Dean, founder and Creative Director, Roar; Asma Shabab, Senior Manager – Innovation, Accenture; and Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East. Check out the highlights in the video above!

