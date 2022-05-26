The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2022

As a celebration of the digital excellence showcased by enterprises and entrepreneurs across the MENA region, the E-Business Awards 2022 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Raffles Dubai.

Organized in association with LifeOnScreen and in5, the event celebrated the individuals and enterprises that are making their mark in the MENA region's online sphere. The invitation-only event was hosted to acknowledge key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

Check out the full list of winners at the E-Business Awards 2022 here:

E-Marketing Solution Of The Year - Expin

Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year - Medy

Insurtech Solution Of The Year - Hala Insurance

Online Trading Platform Of The Year - CFI Financial

Sustainable E-Business Of The Year - The Giving Movement

F&B Solution Of The Year - Foodics

Corporate Service Provider Of The Year - Creative Zone

Best Customer Experience Of The Year - BloomingBox

B2B Solution Of The Year - ICT Circle

Booking Platform Of The Year - Fluidmeet

Fastest Growth - Service My Car

E-Payment Solution Of The Year - Tap Payments

Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year - Klaim

Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year - Selfologi

Blockchain Consulting Firm Of The Year - Dverse

E-Investment Solution Of The Year - Decentralised Investment Group (DIG)

CEO Of The Year - Ozair Puda, CEO, Service My Car

Entrepreneur Of The Year - Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, co-founder and CEO, Barq

E-Business Of The Year - UmrahME

Related: The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2021