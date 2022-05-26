The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2022

Organized in association with LifeOnScreen and in5, the event celebrated the individuals and organizations that are shaping the online sphere in the MENA region.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a celebration of the digital excellence showcased by enterprises and entrepreneurs across the MENA region, the E-Business Awards 2022 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Raffles Dubai.

Organized in association with LifeOnScreen and in5, the event celebrated the individuals and enterprises that are making their mark in the MENA region's online sphere. The invitation-only event was hosted to acknowledge key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

Check out the full list of winners at the E-Business Awards 2022 here:

E-Marketing Solution Of The Year - Expin

 

Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year - Medy

 

Insurtech Solution Of The Year - Hala Insurance

 

Online Trading Platform Of The Year - CFI Financial

 

Sustainable E-Business Of The Year - The Giving Movement

 

F&B Solution Of The Year - Foodics

 

Corporate Service Provider Of The Year - Creative Zone

 

Best Customer Experience Of The Year - BloomingBox

 

B2B Solution Of The Year - ICT Circle

 

Booking Platform Of The Year - Fluidmeet

 

Fastest Growth - Service My Car

 

E-Payment Solution Of The Year - Tap Payments

 

Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year - Klaim

 

Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution Of The Year - Selfologi

 

Blockchain Consulting Firm Of The Year - Dverse

 

E-Investment Solution Of The Year - Decentralised Investment Group (DIG)

 

CEO Of The Year - Ozair Puda, CEO, Service My Car

 

Entrepreneur Of The Year - Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, co-founder and CEO, Barq

 

E-Business Of The Year - UmrahME

