As A Teenager, He Survived Cancer. Today He Runs A Successful Creative Agency

Prateek Sethi is the founder of Trip Creative Services, a multi award winning visual communication design house based out of Mumbai and Pune. An animator, producer, director, designer and an avid aerial cinematographer with over 17 years of experience, Sethi is always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to engage audiences.

His team of Trip Creative Services has designed the world's first 3D wheel of life called The Bhavachakra, which has now become an NFT. The Bhavachakra is usually found on the outside walls of Indian and Tibetan Buddhist monasteries to help people understand Buddhist teachings. His passion projects include the Folktales of India, a YouTube series which showcase the rich variety of folktales and lore from the Indian subcontinent.

Another creation that his company is proud of is Baby Rāgas, a library of specially designed and curated cultural music for babies and mothers, featuring a mix of essential Indian ragas and art forms. It comprises 24 curated tracks featuring legendary recordings of Indian classical music maestros, presented in an animated and interactive form. It has been vetted by experts and recommended for early development and growth.



Graduating in Visual Communication Design with a speciality in Animation from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Sethi also completed an Executive Education Program in Strategic Digital Marketing from the Judge Business School at Cambridge University. But one of the significant chapters of his life turned out to be the time when as a 12-year-old he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. "A year of chemotherapy is something you don't wish for anybody. And it's not like the two week break in between each chemo session is a respite, even during that period you are getting used to its effects. What it did teach me was to live every moment of your life, go out there, enjoy yourself and make sure that everyone around you is happy too," said Sethi to us during the video interview.