Expo 2020 Dubai Site To Be Relaunched As Expo City Dubai in October 2022

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the transformation of the site for Expo 2020 Dubai into Expo City Dubai, the Emirate's new destination for "business and innovation, driven by sustainability, innovation, education, and entertainment." It is set to open in October 2022.

Expo City Dubai, which is the legacy plan of Expo 2020 Dubai as well as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, will build on the momentum and resounding success of the six-month World Expo in the Emirate to create an environmentally-friendly, tech-enabled city of the future.

Opening on October 1, 2022, the new city will feature a number of Expo 2020 Dubai's flagship pavilions, entertainment, and technology offerings, while also carrying forward the event's magic, energy, and excitement.

With an array of diverse attractions, Expo City Dubai will feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities, and a mall. It will be reachable by the Dubai Metro, and it will also house the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre. The city is also set to become home to the headquarters of "cutting edge and fast-growing" companies like DP World, Siemens, and startups and SMEs.

"After the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was visited by more than 24 million visitors, and which left an indelible mark in the 170-year history of World Expositions, today, we announce the transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai," said Sheikh Mohammed, in a series of tweets. "It will be a city that embodies the dreams of every city, and one which continues to bring joy to our children, our families, and all those we love."

Key Expo 2020 Dubai attractions like the Alif (The Mobility Pavilion) and Terra (The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as the Vision Pavilion and Women's Pavilion, will live on at Expo City Dubai, as will the national pavilions of countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Luxembourg, Australia, Pakistan, India, and others.

At the same time, the Opportunity Pavilion will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos, while also celebrating the success of the six-month event. Three of Expo 2020's most visited attractions, the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the Garden in the Sky observation tower, and the Surreal water feature, will be a part of the new Expo City Dubai.

As a showcase of its commitment to safeguarding the environment, Expo City Dubai will be free of single-use plastic, and retain 80% of infrastructure and buildings that have been constructed, including 123 LEED-certified buildings. It will also be the first WELL-certified community in the region, demonstrating the built environment's positive impact on health and wellness.

