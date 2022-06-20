Koffee With Karan Season 7: The Trio Behind Karan Johar's Upcoming Show

Koffee With Karan has been the celebrity chat show hosted by a Bollywood personality synonymous with some of the most fascinating insights we've received about B Town's A listers since the inception of the show in 2004. What Rendezvous With Simi Garewal meant for the 90s, KWK was for the new millennium. With the new season being announced to air from July 7, we spoke to the team behind the promotions and social media of the series, a company called By The Gram.

Recognised as the go-to partner for OTT, Bollywood, and luxury brands in India, including Dharma Productions, Lakme Fashion Week, Roy Kapur Films, Bumble, TATA Cliq Luxury, Tiger Baby, Netflix, Prime Video, Nykaa, Lodha and many more, BTG is closely working with Karan Johar and taking care of the behind the scenes social media promotions as well as curating the promotional marketing strategy for the latest season of Koffee with Karan. Previously, they have been associated with promotional content, BTS content, and editorial content shoots for the movie Gehraiyaan, which starred Deepika Padukone.

The three female co-founders are Aaliya Amrin (lead content strategist) Eman Batliwalla (operation head) and Danisha Kohli (art and design head) who look at trends of new age content, luxe branded content, narrative building and impact of Influencer campaigns, visual branding both in India and abroad. The young tastemakers have a glamorous social life too, networking and ideating with some of the most established and emerging creative minds.

In a zoom video interview with us the three of them told us about their association with Karan Johar and the various other projects they are handling, along with how they formed the company together. BTG takes care of every aesthetic, exclusive, and innovative branded content needs. In the last four years, BTG has expanded to a team of close to 80 creative individuals and has more than 37 events, 151 films, and 1000+ hours of production to its credit.