On International Yoga Day, The Amazing Story Of How This Yogini Overcame A Fractured Back

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga expert Sunaina Rekhi told us how she came to be associated with the practice of yoga, what difference it has made in her life and how this ancient practice can help us.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga expert Sunaina Rekhi told us how she came to be associated with the practice of yoga, what difference it has made in her life and how this ancient practice can help us. Rekhi has been battling spine problems since the time she was a child, and the practice of yoga has helped her to manage the pain. The first time she tried yoga was in her late 20s and after that there was no stopping her.

Rekhi epitomises the kind of example we keep looking for. The 40-year-old yoga expert and lifestyle influencer is mother to a teenage daughter and through yoga has been able to manage a debilitating spine problem. When we spoke to her over a zoom video call, she was travelling in her car to the Delhi airport to catch her flight back to Mumbai after hosting a few programmes on Yoga Day.

In a discussion straight from the heart, Rekhi spoke to us about her painful spine problem which she learnt to manage through her yoga and support from others. She talks about how the practice has made her more aware and mindful as a person.

Rekhi is the first Indian woman to represent India for yoga at the United Nations in 2018 in New York and she has also had the distinction of leading the International Yoga Day celebrations along with the vice-president of India, Venkaiah Naidu the same year. The yoga practitioner has trained thousands of people across the globe, helping her students gain mastery of releasing trapped emotions from their bodies and healing stress, anxiety, and trauma through their bodies. Dedicated to helping people lead a feel good life, she believes that to achieve one's optimal level of health and happiness, the body, mind and soul must work together. This foundation of consciousness, combined with a healthy lifestyle and diet, is the recipe for self-love and acceptance which leads to happiness and abundance.

