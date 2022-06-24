The Story Behind How Shlok Shrivastava Became Techburner

Shlok Shrivastava is a content creator and influencer in the technology industry space and is popularly known by his social media alias, TechBurner. Beginning in 2014 to make tech simpler for the masses, his interest to inform people about the things they could not understand in a quirky and engaging manner is what led to his growth in the tech space.

On his channel, you can keep up to date with the latest news on laptops, computers, gadgets and various life hacks. One reason why the channel grew during the lockdown was because it helped people become comfortable with technology that they used to struggle with before.



Currently based out of Delhi, Shlok has a background in development and design and a Degree in Engineering. His social media statistics are impressive, with 1.8 million Instagram followers and 8.74 million YouTube subscribers.

In a zoom video interview with us, Shlok took us through his journey, about how he started making videos which were not getting much views. Fond of physics and chemistry as a kid, he was also inclined towards helping people in tech related issues. "Initially when I started making YouTube videos they made were of low quality and I was an introvert, who could not speak very well. But because my content was good and I began improving, people would watch the videos," Shlok told us. In time he also switched to making more videos in Hindi, as he realized we only limit ourselves to our immediate circle, thinking that everyone is conversant in English, while a huge population in India consumes content in Hindi online.

One could say that one of the explanations as to why he did eventually become successful was because he did not get bogged down by just getting 20-30 views in the beginning, and would create content because he wanted to and also for the need to educate people about tech.