This Is The Real Reason Why Start-ups Are Firing People

Over the last two months we have seen multiple Indian start-ups laying off employees at regular intervals, and till now in 2022, an astounding 10,000 employees have been fired. But why is this happening? To make sense of this we spoke to business coach and entrepreneur Rajiv Talreja over a zoom video call, where he explained why this shall continue to happen for some time.

Talreja is the author of Lead or Bleed, an investor, TedX Speaker and Founder of Quantum Leap Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, DreamCraft Events and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and DreamCatcher Investments Pvt Ltd. He began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 20 with the formation of Quantum Leap. In 2010, he went on to set up three more businesses in outsourcing, recruitment and the event management space. Talreja got his first break in 2007, but after only two years, Quantum Leap incurred heavy losses. By the age of 23, he shut down 2 out of his 4 businesses in order to cut short his losses, something which he addresses in our interview.

Talreja then interviewed over 300 pioneer entrepreneurs from various fields, such as Kiran Mazumdar, Ashok Soota, C K Kumaravel – which led to him writing the book and also learning a lot in the process. That is also when he started giving talks as a business coach and eventually formed The Business P.A.C.E. Program, where one can learn the applied tools, strategies, and systems that have already given tangible results to over 20,000+ entrepreneurs.

Quantum Leap has more than 1,00,000 entrepreneurs as paid customers and was created in 2006 as a corporate training company.