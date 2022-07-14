Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Company Has Donated Computers, Software, and More Than 1 Million Dollars Worth of COVID Tests to Hospitals in Ukraine

The co-founder and co-CEO of Intrivo shares why he traveled to Ukraine to help distribute COVID tests, how he brought laptops to war-torn hospitals, and what you can do to help.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like so many people, Ron Gutman watched the war break out in Ukraine and decided he wanted to do something to help. The co-founder and co-CEO of the health technology company, Intrivo, sat down with Jessica Abo to share what he is doing and how you can get involved.

Jessica Abo: Ron, can you start by telling us a little bit about your company?

Ron Gutman:
Intrivo is a technology company with a mission to bring health to you. We were one of the first ones to get a special authorization by the FDA to create, sell, and deliver rapid at-home COVID tests and helped many millions of people live healthier, safer, and happier lives.

How did you go about bringing COVID tests to Ukraine?

Gutman:
Shipping COVID tests anywhere in the world is a big challenge because regulatory and shipping supply chains are completely broken and getting it into a war zone it's close to impossible. We shipped more than a million dollars worth of On/Go COVID-19 tests, so this large number of tests went first into Poland and then into Ukraine. I also made the decision to go with the tests themselves and actually meet the hospital executives, meet the staff, and meet the doctors. I wanted to make sure that they were trained well to be able to distribute the tests and provide them with computers and the software, because what we gave them is not just a test, but also a way to monitor outbreaks in the trajectory of the outbreak, so they can actually act very quickly to make sure that it doesn't spread throughout the entire hospitals.

From the time you visited Ukraine until now, how has your mission evolved?

Gutman:
When I was there, I really brought back a wishlist of a bunch of things that they actually need beyond COVID tests, beyond handling the pandemic, because they're not getting aid elsewhere. We got these very specific lists that now we're going through and working with partners to bring them on board, to create a package of care that we could turn around and go back to Ukraine because unfortunately, we believe that this conflict will be a prolonged one.

What broke my heart more than anything else, to be honest with you, is going to the children's hospital, going into the neonatal department and meeting the nurses, meeting the doctors there, and seeing the pressure that they had in premature birth, which I never thought about. I think of wars, you think about injuries from missiles and all these kinds of things. You don't think so many women who are pregnant are under such stress that the percentage of premature babies just skyrocketed. When they had actual missile attacks, they had to move the entire neonatal ward to the basement, which it's unimaginable.

They're lacking equipment there. They're lacking all kinds of things that have to do with taking care of a premature baby. Just before we came, when we said, 'Well, we're going to bring you software,' they said, 'We don't really have enough hardware.' So we brought laptops with us to Ukraine.

I think that these are the kind of small things that if you are a healthcare entrepreneur, a healthcare executive, and you have certain things that you know that you can help with, let us know. We are going to go back. If you have a surplus of something or something that you feel is easy to contribute, please let us know.

Latest

Supercharging Creativity

Need to Revamp Your Brand's Messaging? Look at What's Trending

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning Creative Director Tescia Deák and Entrepreneur magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer talk about the power of hijacking cultural trends.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How This Agency Is Using Creativity to Inspire Greatness in Others

In this episode of 'Anatomy of an Ad,' FCB Chicago Chief Creative Officer Andres Ordonez discusses the award-winning 'Boards of Change' campaign.

Watch now

This Former Teacher Created a Business to Bridge the Gap Between Math and Creativity

The founder of Dasher Creations shares how she's empowering children through her company's Calculate and Create program, and how you can add math and creativity together with your own kids.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Kelly Senyei of Just a Taste on the Business of Blogging

Interview with Just a Taste founder Kelly Senyei about Food Blogging for Dummies, turning her blog into a business, and generating revenue from online content.

Watch now
Lifestyle

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

High-demand and high-stress events can rapidly deteriorate one of your most valuable resources, your ability to focus. Here's a three-step plan to regain emotional control and achieve your goals.

Watch now
Lifestyle

2020 in Photos: A New Book Captured the Year that Changed Everything

Christina Hawatmeh, the CEO and founder of Scopio, a community-based image marketplace, talks about her new book, 'The Year Time Stopped: The Global Pandemic in Photos' with Entrepreneur's Jessica Abo.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Geoff Alexander of Wow Bao on Branding Dark Kitchens

Interview with Geoff Alexander, CEO and President of Wow Bao, about improving your online brand presence, digital ordering innovations, and letting go in order to grow.

Watch now
Lifestyle

3 Ways Your Brain Reacts to Uncertainty

Here's Ben Angel's three-step plan to control your emotions and achieve your goals.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How a Throwaway Joke Became an Award-Winning Ad Campaign

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, Creative Director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners Tristan Graham and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief Jason Feifer discuss the birth of a very funny (and impactful) commercial.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How This Amazing Campaign Succeeded in Changing a Brand's Perception and People's Lives at the Same Time

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' Group Creative Director Tony Jones gives the heartwarming story of how Operation Santa finally took off.

Watch now
Health and Wellness

How this Tech Entrepreneur, Biohacker, and Author is Helping Women with Their Periods

The founder and CEO of Flo Living on the future of biohacking and hormonal healthcare.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Duce Raymond of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ on Using Social Media Like a Boss

Interview with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Catering Culinary Director Duce Raymond about his fresh approach to social media content marketing and huge results with short video for the already world-famous brand.

Watch now
Technology

'Like the Kickstarter of Crypto': This Company Launched a Crowdfunding Platform for Blockchain Projects

Lucas Mateu, the co-founder and CEO of Vent Finance, sits down with Entrepreneur.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

The Key to Effectively Communicating Important Messages Is All About Simplicity

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning Group Creative Director Giancarlo Rodas and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief Jason Feifer discuss distilling complex ideas down to a simple message.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How to Deliver a Serious Message Through Humor

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' Creative Director David Stevanov explains how humor can be a storyteller's most effective tool.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.