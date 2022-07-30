Bollywood Is Making A Movie On This Spy Who Was Bodyguard to PM Narendra Modi. This Is His Amazing Story

A movie on former Indian spy and NSG commando turned film producer Lucky Bisht could be in the making soon. Bisht has been body guard to PM Narendra Modi and other Indian political leaders including former Home Minister of India Rajnath Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and senior BJP leader L. K. Advani.

In a conversation with us over a zoom video call, Bisht tells us about why he opened a production house, being able to survive in a forest for years and covert operations that he has been part of.

Bisht established Lucky Commando Films, his own production house after retiring from the NSG. He is also a writer and aims to talk about those heroes who have made tough sacrifices for the country. The Uttarkhand resident joined the Special Forces at the young age of 16 in 2003. He has been involved in covert missions in India and all over the world. In 2009 Bisht was selected as the best commando of the NSG. The renowned crime Hussain Zaidi is currently writing a book about Bisht's life which shall be made into a movie.

In a freewheeling chat during the video, Bisht told us about how he has faced dangerous predators in the forest and lived to tell the tale. Whether it was the tiger on a tree under which Bisht was camping, or snakes in his bag, this is a tale that needs to be heard.