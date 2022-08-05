Against All Odds: Nicole Smith-Ludvik, The Woman Who Stood On Top Of The Burj Khalifa For An Emirates Airlines Ad

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, the woman who shot to fame by standing atop Dubai's Burj Khalifa for an Emirates Airline ad campaign, shared the story behind how she ended up getting to make a stir around the world on a recent episode of the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series, Against All Odds.

Talking to Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Smith-Ludvik shared her inspirational story of how she recovered from a critical injury in a car accident, with doctors telling her that she was unlikely to survive, leave alone walk, again, and then went on to earn a world record for being the youngest person ever to skydive in all 50 of the United States.

Speaking about fear and how it affects all of us, Smith-Ludvik said, "Personally, I don't believe that someone at their right mind can be fearless. Because that emotion is divinely wired within us to keep us safe, but it is how we manage our fears that determines the quality of our life."

"When I got to the top of the Burj Khalifa, my hands definitely got a little sweaty, and I could feel my heart starting to beat faster, and so I was able to recognize that I was having a little bit of anxiety about what was happening," she continued. "The important thing is to acknowledge what the emotional response is, and for me, I go through my checklist about why I feel like this, and that I am in an unfamiliar situation at that very moment."

