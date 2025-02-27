Watch Now: Business-Building Ideas: The CFO's Agenda for 2025 Join us for this free webinar where we'll explore ways to build a robust finance strategy to ensure long-term success and adaptability.
In 2025, CFOs and other financial leaders are looking toward building a stable business foundation while daring to take calculated risks—with a hefty emphasis on technology initiatives.
Financial leaders will need to address issues such as maturing debt, increasing regulatory demands, and geopolitical uncertainty while continuing to drive transformation efforts, collaboration, and innovation. Though finance leaders will plan for many scenarios, a key part of their strategy will be focusing on what they can control.
Join us for this free webinar, Business Finance Success: The CFO's Agenda for 2025, presented by Oracle NetSuite. Megan O'Brien, NetSuite's Business and Finance Editor, will delve into key actions finance leaders can take to build resilience and agility in their organizations throughout the next year.
Attendees of this webinar will learn about:
- Enhancing data visibility: Strengthen financial health by improving data transparency, enabling better decision-making.
- Regulatory agility: Stay ahead of the curve on new regulations to ensure compliance and strategic planning.
- AI-driven initiatives: Automate processes, enhance forecasting, and gain valuable insights with the opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence.
- Unleashing innovation: Identify and pursue innovative strategies to expand your organization's reach.
- Shaping the future of finance and accounting: Build a robust and future-proof finance function to ensure long-term success and adaptability.
Upcoming Webinar
Watch Now: Business-Building Ideas: The CFO's Agenda for 2025
Join us for this free webinar where we'll explore ways to build a robust finance strategy to ensure long-term success and adaptability.
How to Avoid 3 Costly and Common Marketing Mistakes
Join our 2/26 webinar with author and coach Darcy Juarez to learn time-saving and money-saving tips to refine your messaging and reach your audience effectively. Register now!
Maximize Your Earnings: Essential Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs in 2025
Join our webinar on 2/11 with author, keynote speaker, and CPA Gene Marks to learn how to optimize your tax strategy for 2025 and keep more of your hard-earned money. Register now!