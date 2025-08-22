Business Event of the Year: Entrepreneur Level Up Entrepreneur’s event of the year, Level Up, is arriving in Las Vegas August 22-23. Come learn game-changing strategies from business legends, make powerful connections, and unlock new growth opportunities — all in one action-packed experience.

What You'll Experience and Learn

At Level Up, you'll get more than just inspiration — you'll walk away with actionable strategies and connections that can change your business trajectory. Here's what attendees can expect:

  • Learn proven, tested strategies from entrepreneurs who have built, scaled, and exited multimillion-dollar companies

  • Unlock insider secrets for securing funding, attracting investors, and scaling your business with capital

  • Master cutting-edge marketing tactics to dominate your market and future-proof your business

  • Connect with a powerful network of 1,000+ business owners, investors, and partners

  • Gain exclusive access to VIP events and opportunities, including pitching for a spot on Season 14 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Reserve Your Spot Now

Meet the Speakers

Prepare to learn from some of the most influential names in business and entrepreneurship, including:

  • Robert Herjavec – President, Herjavec Entertainment Corp.

  • Kim Perell – 9× Founder, Investor; Sold company for $235M

  • Marcus Lemonis – CEO and Chairman of Camping World, Executive Chairman of Beyond, and Host of "The Fixer" on Fox

  • Jon Taffer – Executive Producer and Host of Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue" and hospitality expert

  • Cole Hatter – Entrepreneur

  • And more speakers to be announced!

Secure Your Spot Now

When and Where

  • Dates: August 22–23, 2025

  • Location: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Early Bird tickets are available now — save 50% before prices increase. All attendees also get access to exclusive hotel discounts at Virgin Hotels when booking before July 30th, keeping you at the center of the action.

Ready to level up your business and your future? Secure your spot at the Entrepreneur Level Up event now and join the community of founders, visionaries, and leaders who are shaping tomorrow's business landscape.

Early Bird Pricing - Save 50% Now

Starting a Business

