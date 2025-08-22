Entrepreneur’s event of the year, Level Up, is arriving in Las Vegas August 22-23. Come learn game-changing strategies from business legends, make powerful connections, and unlock new growth opportunities — all in one action-packed experience.

Are you ready to transform your business, supercharge your network, and learn directly from industry titans? This August 22-23, the Entrepreneur Level Up event is your ticket to success. Don't miss your chance to be in the room where deals are made, partnerships are forged, and entrepreneurial journeys are transformed.

What You'll Experience and Learn

At Level Up, you'll get more than just inspiration — you'll walk away with actionable strategies and connections that can change your business trajectory. Here's what attendees can expect:

Learn proven, tested strategies from entrepreneurs who have built, scaled, and exited multimillion-dollar companies

Unlock insider secrets for securing funding, attracting investors, and scaling your business with capital

Master cutting-edge marketing tactics to dominate your market and future-proof your business

Connect with a powerful network of 1,000+ business owners, investors, and partners

Gain exclusive access to VIP events and opportunities, including pitching for a spot on Season 14 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Meet the Speakers

Prepare to learn from some of the most influential names in business and entrepreneurship, including:

Robert Herjavec – President, Herjavec Entertainment Corp.

Kim Perell – 9× Founder, Investor; Sold company for $235M

Marcus Lemonis – CEO and Chairman of Camping World, Executive Chairman of Beyond, and Host of "The Fixer" on Fox

Jon Taffer – Executive Producer and Host of Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue" and hospitality expert

Cole Hatter – Entrepreneur

And more speakers to be announced!

When and Where

Dates: August 22–23, 2025

Location: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Early Bird tickets are available now — save 50% before prices increase. All attendees also get access to exclusive hotel discounts at Virgin Hotels when booking before July 30th, keeping you at the center of the action.

Ready to level up your business and your future? Secure your spot at the Entrepreneur Level Up event now and join the community of founders, visionaries, and leaders who are shaping tomorrow's business landscape.