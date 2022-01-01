Save 15% on the best business books with code SAVE15 (Plus free shipping on orders $50+)

Who better to guide you on your small business journey than the Entrepreneur Media team? They provide you with expert tips and advice on how to successfully launch your business.

By: The Staff of Entrepreneur Media

Be Your Own Boss

Whether you're looking to earn extra money or are ready to grow a side hustle into a real business, this fully updated 2021 Edition of Start Your Own Business is your first step toward entrepreneurship.

Now in its 8th edition, this timely business bible presents covers how to plan, market, and maximize profits during your first three years. more than 40 years of experience and advice shared on Entrepreneur.com and in Entrepreneur magazine, with guidance and inspiration from successful business owners, business and financial experts, marketers, and thriving entrepreneurs, Start Your Own Business uncovers what you need to know before launching your startup, securing financing and venture capital, positioning and marketing your new idea, and growing your business from startup to household name. Learn how to:

  • Avoid analysis paralysis when launching a business
  • Define and research your ideal audience
  • Test ideas in the real world before going to market
  • Propose and win funding from venture capitalists, government programs, and banks
  • Evaluate locations and whether a co-working space is the right move
  • Run successful Facebook and Google ads as part of your marketing campaign
  • Use micro-influencers to successfully promote your brand on social media
  • Cover your bases when you hire and manage employees
Publication date
Aug 10, 2021
Publisher
Entrepreneur Press
Language
English
