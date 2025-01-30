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Building a Business
AI-Powered Customer Experience Is No Longer Optional — and Businesses That Ignore It Are Paying the PriceCustomer expectations have fundamentally changed, and small businesses that fail to respond instantly risk losing revenue to faster competitors.
Find Your Perfect Franchise Match
See which franchises fit your budget and have open territories near you.
Franchise Lists
📈 Fastest-Growing Franchises
Meet the companies scaling quickly across the U.S. and Canada in our annual ranking.
💫 Top New & Emerging Franchises
Get in on the ground floor with top companies franchising for five years or less.
💳 Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Looking for a franchise on a budget? Explore top options under $50,000.
Find out which franchises are the top brands for ownership — and are gaining ground in 2026.
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