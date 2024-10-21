Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Microsoft Strikes Back at Salesforce, Announces New AI Agents That Can Take Over Finance, Sales, and Service Tasks Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff called Microsoft's Copilot AI "disappointing" earlier this month.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft announced that 10 new AI agents, or AI capable of acting on an organization's behalf to carry out tasks, will become available in public preview next month.
  • McKinsey & Company already used a Microsoft AI agent in a pilot program to reduce human work by 30%.
  • The news comes after the CEO of Salesforce called Microsoft's AI “disappointing” and compared it to Clippy.

A month after Salesforce announced its AI agent technology and its CEO Marc Benioff criticized Microsoft's AI efforts, Microsoft announced 10 new AI agents that can take care of tasks like sales, finance, and customer service.

AI agents are different from chatbots in one key way: they can act on an organization's behalf instead of simply reciting information. So they can help process orders, for example.

Related: Can Anyone Beat Microsoft at AI? The CEO of Salesforce Thinks His Company Can.

The tech has been in private preview since May and the agents will become available in public preview next month, per a press release.

Microsoft noted that McKinsey & Company is creating an AI agent to help onboard clients, with a pilot showing that the agent decreased admin work by 30%.

Microsoft's decision to publicly preview its AI agents follows Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calling Microsoft's Copilot AI "disappointing." He compared its staying power to that of Clippy, an infamous office assistant Microsoft ended in 2007.

Copilot is Microsoft's AI assistant that integrates with popular Microsoft products, like Word and Excel.

"I don't think Copilot will be around, I don't think customers will use it," Benioff said earlier this month.

Microsoft, meanwhile, says two out of five Fortune 100 companies have used Copilot, meaning that "tens of thousands of people" have interacted with it. Microsoft counts McDonald's and biotech company Amgen as some of its AI clients.

Related: Microsoft AI CEO Says Almost All Content on the Internet Is Fair Game for AI Training
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Unclutter Your Digital Life and Increase Productivity with This Lifetime Subscription

All your files, bookmarks, and notes, organized.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Apple Intelligence 'Changed My Life,' Says CEO Tim Cook. Here's How.

Apple Intelligence will reportedly roll out to eligible iPhones in a week.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

He Was Raised by a Single Mom Who Worked Multiple Jobs. Now He Is Co-Owner of a Racing Team He Bought From Larry Ellison. Here's His Best Advice for Manifesting Greatness.

SailGP's U.S. team co-owner, CEO and Strategist Mike Buckley is making big waves in the business of boat racing.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Disney Announces Major Executive Changes, Including When CEO Bob Iger Is Leaving. Here's What We Know.

Morgan Stanley's former CEO James Gorman has been named the new Chairman of the Board.

By Erin Davis