Scott Bartnick

Scott Bartnick

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO at Otter PR

About Scott Bartnick

Scott Bartnick is a nationally renowned author and ecommerce and media expert. He is the co-founder of Otter PR, a multi-million dollar media agency, where he works with top thought leaders and brands to break into mainstream media. He's been nationally recognized for his innovative lifestyle.

More From Scott Bartnick

How to Start a 'Fulfillment by Amazon' Business and Find Your Winning Product
Starting a Business

How to Start a 'Fulfillment by Amazon' Business and Find Your Winning Product

These simple fundamentals will help you find products that sell.
5 min read