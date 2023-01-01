Shawn Cole
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Headhunter
Serial entrepreneur turned executive headhunter Shawn Cole is the President and Co-Founder of Cowen Partners, a global executive search firm. Shawn helps CEOs and Founders of start-ups to multi-billion dollar companies grow at scale, create value, and drive results with world-class talent.
How to Sustain a Family Business Across Generations
It can be tempting to assume the next generation is ready to take over your company and allow you to enjoy your twilight years, but you must ensure they have time to develop skills and realize their identity.