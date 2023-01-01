Adam Povlitz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Executive Officer & President of Anago Cleaning Systems
Adam Povlitz is CEO and president at Anago Cleaning Systems, one of the world’s leading franchised commercial cleaning companies, and a leader in technological advances relating to business operations and facilities services with over 1,700 franchisees across North America.
Why Franchising May Be the Low-Risk, High-Reward Investment You're Looking For
Building wealth in an unstable economy is already difficult, and with bank failures like Silicon Valley Bank and others, it's getting even tougher. Investors are looking for safer ways to diversify their investment portfolios — and here's why buying into a franchise may be the answer.