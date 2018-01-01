Jason Parks

Jason Parks

VIP Contributor
CEO of The Media Captain
Jason Parks is a proud native of Columbus, Ohio, and the founder/CEO of The Media Captain, a digital marketing agency. He has been featured in the New York Times, Yahoo News, Search Engine Watch and AOL on digital-marketing topics and success stories.

5 Reasons Why Businesses Should Invest in Google AdWords
Google AdWords

Bid strategically on keywords that can convert for your business.
6 min read
8 Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring a PPC Company
Pay-Per-Click

Make the right decision when it comes to the person managing your PPC campaign.
11 min read
PPC vs. SEO: What's Best For Your Business?
SEO

Is one option better than the other?
3 min read
How to Actually Make Sales Using Google Shopping
Ecommerce

Follow these six Google Shopping tricks to elevate your ecommerce sales.
9 min read
Use This Google AdWords Hack to Lower Costs and Increase Leads
Google AdWords

Single Keyword Ad Groups (or SKAGs) are a beautiful thing and can drastically help improve your AdWords performance.
4 min read
9 Key Questions to Ask an SEO Company Before Hiring It -- or Firing It
SEO

Here are the questions to ask your SEO company to will give you a better understanding of its strategy before hiring it (or considering tossing it to the curb).
9 min read
How to Get Your First 100 Sales on Amazon
Selling Online

Learn the best and most cost effective way to start selling on Amazon
8 min read
The Best New App for Entrepreneurs to Record Podcasts
Podcasts

Start recording and distributing your podcast!
5 min read
10 Fundamentals to Understanding SEO
Search Engine Optimization

If you don't understand the basic foundation to SEO, it will seem like a foreign language.
9 min read
3 Reasons Why Your Blog Sucks
Blogging

Successful blogging isn't rocket science.
7 min read
The 5 Most Common SEO Myths
SEO

There many misconceptions about search engine optimization that you should learn.
7 min read
How to Create a Snapchat Geofilter in 15 Minutes
Snapchat

Generate exposure for your business or personal occasion with a Snapchat geofilter.
5 min read
4 Steps to an Unforgettable Social Media Strategy for B2B Companies
Social Media

Social media should be profitable in the B2B sector, if you deploy the right strategy.
6 min read
How to Build SEO Backlinks: A Beginner's Guide
SEO

What Google wants to see is authoritative and relatable links talking about your site.
11 min read
To Create an SEO Strategy, You'll Have to Be Patient
SEO

If you want to populate on the first page of Google, patience is a virtue.
13 min read
