Jason Parks

Google AdWords
5 Reasons Why Businesses Should Invest in Google AdWords
Bid strategically on keywords that can convert for your business.
Pay-Per-Click
8 Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring a PPC Company
Make the right decision when it comes to the person managing your PPC campaign.
SEO
PPC vs. SEO: What's Best For Your Business?
Is one option better than the other?
Ecommerce
How to Actually Make Sales Using Google Shopping
Follow these six Google Shopping tricks to elevate your ecommerce sales.
Google AdWords
Use This Google AdWords Hack to Lower Costs and Increase Leads
Single Keyword Ad Groups (or SKAGs) are a beautiful thing and can drastically help improve your AdWords performance.
SEO
9 Key Questions to Ask an SEO Company Before Hiring It -- or Firing It
Here are the questions to ask your SEO company to will give you a better understanding of its strategy before hiring it (or considering tossing it to the curb).
Selling Online
How to Get Your First 100 Sales on Amazon
Learn the best and most cost effective way to start selling on Amazon
Podcasts
The Best New App for Entrepreneurs to Record Podcasts
Start recording and distributing your podcast!
Search Engine Optimization
10 Fundamentals to Understanding SEO
If you don't understand the basic foundation to SEO, it will seem like a foreign language.
Blogging
3 Reasons Why Your Blog Sucks
Successful blogging isn't rocket science.
SEO
The 5 Most Common SEO Myths
There many misconceptions about search engine optimization that you should learn.
Snapchat
How to Create a Snapchat Geofilter in 15 Minutes
Generate exposure for your business or personal occasion with a Snapchat geofilter.
Social Media
4 Steps to an Unforgettable Social Media Strategy for B2B Companies
Social media should be profitable in the B2B sector, if you deploy the right strategy.
SEO
How to Build SEO Backlinks: A Beginner's Guide
What Google wants to see is authoritative and relatable links talking about your site.
SEO
To Create an SEO Strategy, You'll Have to Be Patient
If you want to populate on the first page of Google, patience is a virtue.