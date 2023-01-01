Cynthia Kay
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
A small business leader for over 35 years.
Latest
How to Get Your Business Noticed (and How to Brag About It)
Knowing how to go after important recognition awards and then leverage them can have a long-term impact on your business.
How to Turn Every Employee into a Sales Superstar
When you run a small business, you do not have a machine to grind out leads, vet them and close the deal. You need every person on your team to generate business.
Can You Turn Your Side Hustle into a Business? Consider These 3 Things.
A side hustle is very different than a business. Here are three things to consider to make the transition successful.
3 Things Small Business Can Do to Compete with Big Business for Talent
Small businesses can lure talent away from bigger organizations if they do three things that align with what job seekers want.
5 Things to Consider Before You Target Big Businesses
These are five things to consider before you go after that big customer or contract.