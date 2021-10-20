Video

Negotiating

4 Things to Do When You're in a Negotiation

Jessica Abo

Restaurant influencers

Matt Horn on Finding Purpose in Family and Flames

Shawn P. Walchef

Lifestyle

This Entrepreneur Believes the 9-to-5 Work Week Is Dead. So She Created a Platform That Matches Talent With Project-Based Work.

Jessica Abo

Finance

How This Company Is Helping Ecommerce Brands Scale and Grow

Jessica Abo

Restaurant influencers

Eitan Bernath on Becoming a Teenage Food Entrepreneur and Social Media Star

Shawn P. Walchef

Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Facing Challenges, Bringing on Co-Founders and Growth

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Step into the Entrepreneur elevator and ascend to the boardroom with four new business owners each week. Watch as they race against the clock to present 60-second business pitches to our group of judges in hopes of receiving investment offers. Who will reach the boardroom and strike a deal with our investors, and whose pitches will fall flat?

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Season 7

Elevator pitch

She Flew Around the World to Make This 60-Second Pitch

Elevator pitch

Epic Investor Fail: Why These Entrepreneurs Got Thrown Out Of Our Boardroom

Elevator pitch

Can a Sex-Enhancement Product Score a $100K Deal in 60 Seconds?

Starting a business

Watch the 60-Second Pitch That Landed a $500,000 Investment

Featured Series

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • That Will Never Work

    That Will Never Work

    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.
Lifestyle

3 Science-Backed Ways to Break Bad Habits

Ben Angel

Women entrepreneur™

Meet the Co-Founders Making Conscious Shopping Easier

Jessica Abo

Restaurant influencers

Nina Manchev of Forte Tapas on Engaging Customers with Social Video

Shawn P. Walchef

Women entrepreneur™

This CEO Believes We Need More Women In Crypto

Ashley Crouch

Finance

How to Create Your Path to Profit

Jessica Abo

Restaurant influencers

Toast CEO Chris Comparato on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares

Shawn P. Walchef

Lifestyle

The Science of Visualization: Maximizing Your Brain's Potential

Ben Angel

Success stories

How One Company Is Creating a New Financial System to Help Today's Workforce

Jessica Abo

Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Staying Motivated, Morning Routines and Setting Priorities

Marc Randolph

