Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and the money is flowing!

By

Welcome back to an all-new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the show where entrepreneurs step into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their business on camera to a board of investors. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

This season we went big — big dreams, big drama and big money! Our investors have their ears and checkbooks open for the next great pitch.

Episode 1 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Episode 1 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

  • Brandon Kleinman, founder of Birthday App, an app that automatically finds your friends' birthdays and creates a calendar without you needing to lift a finger
  • Matt Williamson, CEO and founder of Plum, a platform that simplifies vacation home co-ownership
  • Archie Clay III, co-founder of Wear Brims, a luxury hat company
  • Rob Kornaherns, CEO of PowerPanel, an innovative solar power company
  • Lani Cooper, founder and CEO of Mobot, a combination foam roller and water bottle

Related: She Brought a Baby to the Boardroom While Asking for $1 Million. There's No Way That Worked...Right?

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

Check out the episode above to see who nails it in the elevator and who gets sent down. We won't give too much away, but in this episode, two entrepreneurs put on a masterclass in delivering an intriguing pitch and following it up with data that has the investors fighting to make a deal.

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Latest

Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and the money is flowing!

Watch now
Business Models

3 Common Legal Mistakes Avoid When Working on Your Online Business

The founder of Berkley Sweetapple Law shares her legal advice for entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Bucket Listers Founder Andy Lederman on Exploring New Opportunities for Growth

Interview with Founder/CEO of Bucket Listers Andy Lederman on standing out as a content creator, testing social media growth hacks, and building trust through strong core principles.

Watch now
Living

3 Unexpected Ways to Improve Your Focus and Help Boost Your Energy

In this video, Ben Angel shows you tools for improving your focus.

Watch now
Money & Finance

How This DeFi Platform Plans to Overhaul Traditional Finance

The CEO of RDX Works explains what DeFi is all about and how it is positioned to completely change how we deal with our personal finance.

Watch now
Science & Technology

This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth to Redefine Browser Security For Enterprise.

The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.

Watch now
Growing a Business

"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on How to Market Yourself with Hustle

Interview with Norfolk State student athlete Rayquan Smith about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness.

Watch now
Living

3 Stress-Busting Biohacks to Help You Focus

Try these 3 simple and little-known biohacks for managing stress.

Watch now
Science & Technology

How This Blockchain Network Is Taking Its Power Back

CEO Yves La Rose sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how the EOS Network Foundation is building a new future.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now
Watch now
Science & Technology

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Watch now
Living

Trying to Pinpoint the Pinnacle of Your Story? Think Back to Your Biggest Setback

Journalist Amy Shoenthal shares her research around how we handle setbacks and why they aren't always a bad thing.

Watch now
Business News

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.