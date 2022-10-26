Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Welcome back to an all-new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the show where entrepreneurs step into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their business on camera to a board of investors. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

This season we went big — big dreams, big drama and big money! Our investors have their ears and checkbooks open for the next great pitch.

Episode 1 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

Nicole Walters, CEO of Inherit Learning Company, speaker and influencer

Episode 1 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Brandon Kleinman, founder of Birthday App, an app that automatically finds your friends' birthdays and creates a calendar without you needing to lift a finger

Matt Williamson, CEO and founder of Plum, a platform that simplifies vacation home co-ownership

Archie Clay III, co-founder of Wear Brims, a luxury hat company

Rob Kornaherns, CEO of PowerPanel, an innovative solar power company

Lani Cooper, founder and CEO of Mobot, a combination foam roller and water bottle

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

Check out the episode above to see who nails it in the elevator and who gets sent down. We won't give too much away, but in this episode, two entrepreneurs put on a masterclass in delivering an intriguing pitch and following it up with data that has the investors fighting to make a deal.

