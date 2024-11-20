On every episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants looking to make their mark on the business world must prove that they have what it takes in 60 seconds or less. If their pitch captures our board of investors' hearts and minds, life-changing money is sure to follow. But if they lock up, stumble or bring investors a been-there-done-that idea, it's game over.

This episode features an entrepreneur who experienced every parent's worst nightmare: a near-death experience with their child. The situation inspired Sam Weitzman to develop a safety device and software platform and investors to throw out some of the biggest dollar figures ever seen on Elevator Pitch.

Whether it's on our show or out in the world, if you're an entrepreneur about to pitch investors, Dhani Jones breaks down his best advice for success: "Know your target audience, the demand and the growth potential of your product. If you can demonstrate a path from niche to mainstream, that's how you get our attention. Show us that you've done the homework."

Find out who wins big and who goes home empty-handed on an all-new Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Related: Epic Elevator Pitch Disaster Takes a Shocking Twist You Have to See!

Season 12, Episode 1 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, Former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 12, Episode 1 Entrepreneurs

Sam Weitzman, founder of PoolScout, a pool safety system that can distinguish between toddlers, adults and pets and send real-time alerts before they reach the water

Alex Duong and Nicole Herman, co-founders of Fair & Square, gut-friendly crackers inspired by childhood favorites

Shira Yevin, founder of Gritty In Pink, an organization that provides gigs, information and community for women within the music industry

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.