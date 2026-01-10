Stop Collecting AI Tools — Build a Business That Runs While You Sleep
A five-step system that turns AI chaos into automated profit.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Most solopreneurs collect AI tools like they’re Pokémon.
A new one launches. You grab it.
The old one gathers dust.
And somehow, your business still runs on manual effort and late-night stress.
That’s because AI isn’t the bottleneck.
The real bottleneck is having a system that turns AI into outcomes.
In this video, I walk through my 5-Step SCALE Method — a practical framework for building real leverage so your business runs without you doing everything yourself.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
SCAN — Use ChatGPT Atlas like a browser with a brain
Turn Atlas into your research hub to move faster, pull insights from any page and eliminate repetitive tasks without endless copy-paste work.
COMPILE — Identify what to automate next
Use Atlas for a few weeks, then ask it to surface 10 manual tasks you could automate with n8n. You’ll immediately see where your time is leaking.
ASSESS — Let AI analyze your competitors
Activate Agent Mode to research your market for you—messaging, offers and positioning—so you’re not guessing what works.
LAUNCH — Build workflows that run while you sleep
Create an n8n or Zapier flow so one uploaded video turns into a steady stream of short-form content using tools like Opus Clip to drive attention and leads.
EVALUATE — Track what’s actually working
With Lovable and n8n, build a live dashboard that answers questions like:
- What content is performing best this month?
- Where is my funnel leaking leads?
You can even have it scan your site weekly and suggest improvements.
This isn’t about shiny AI tricks. It’s about building a business that compounds—using a system you can run as a solopreneur, without needing to be technical.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
