Stop Collecting AI Tools — Build a Business That Runs While You Sleep

Most solopreneurs collect AI tools like they’re Pokémon.

A new one launches. You grab it.

The old one gathers dust.

And somehow, your business still runs on manual effort and late-night stress.

That’s because AI isn’t the bottleneck.

The real bottleneck is having a system that turns AI into outcomes.

In this video, I walk through my 5-Step SCALE Method — a practical framework for building real leverage so your business runs without you doing everything yourself.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

SCAN — Use ChatGPT Atlas like a browser with a brain

Turn Atlas into your research hub to move faster, pull insights from any page and eliminate repetitive tasks without endless copy-paste work.

COMPILE — Identify what to automate next

Use Atlas for a few weeks, then ask it to surface 10 manual tasks you could automate with n8n. You’ll immediately see where your time is leaking.

ASSESS — Let AI analyze your competitors

Activate Agent Mode to research your market for you—messaging, offers and positioning—so you’re not guessing what works.

LAUNCH — Build workflows that run while you sleep

Create an n8n or Zapier flow so one uploaded video turns into a steady stream of short-form content using tools like Opus Clip to drive attention and leads.

EVALUATE — Track what’s actually working

With Lovable and n8n, build a live dashboard that answers questions like:

What content is performing best this month?

Where is my funnel leaking leads?

You can even have it scan your site weekly and suggest improvements.

This isn’t about shiny AI tricks. It’s about building a business that compounds—using a system you can run as a solopreneur, without needing to be technical.

