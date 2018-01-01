Strategic Planning

Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done
Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done

Anne Beate Hovind, the engine behind a unique public art project in Norway called Future Library, shares how she makes the impossible possible.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan

Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
Why Your Business Needs to Be More Flexible Than Ever
Why Your Business Needs to Be More Flexible Than Ever

Is your company and its marketing approach ready to change and adapt to new information?
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years
5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years

Keeping a few key considerations in mind can help you better position your business for acquisition by a strategic or private equity buyer.
Art Mertes | 7 min read
Why This Successful Company Completely Changed Its Offerings -- and How It Made It Work
Why This Successful Company Completely Changed Its Offerings -- and How It Made It Work

Generally everything was going well at Pocket Gems. That's when they decided to shift their strategy so they could work on something entirely new.
Ben Liu | 8 min read
Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again
Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again

Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
Andre Bourque | 4 min read
You've Had the Annual Strategy Development Meeting. Now What?
You've Had the Annual Strategy Development Meeting. Now What?

A strategic plan demands strategic execution across the whole of your business. Plans are just paper until leaders getting people to implement them. Here's how.
William Hall | 5 min read
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work

Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
Kc Agu | 4 min read
Focusing Like a Laser Will Increase Your Odds of Success
Focusing Like a Laser Will Increase Your Odds of Success

Focus is the only solution when your company's future gets fuzzy.
George Deeb | 6 min read
Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario
Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario

Focusing on and preparing for unlikely catastrophes just distracts you from the difficult-but-possible goals you've set for yourself.
Mitch Rothschild | 4 min read
