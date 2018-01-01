Strategic Planning
Goal Setting
To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream
Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
More From This Topic
Business Planning
Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done
Anne Beate Hovind, the engine behind a unique public art project in Norway called Future Library, shares how she makes the impossible possible.
Leadership
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Flexibility
Why Your Business Needs to Be More Flexible Than Ever
Is your company and its marketing approach ready to change and adapt to new information?
Mergers and Acquisitions
5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years
Keeping a few key considerations in mind can help you better position your business for acquisition by a strategic or private equity buyer.
Pivots
Why This Successful Company Completely Changed Its Offerings -- and How It Made It Work
Generally everything was going well at Pocket Gems. That's when they decided to shift their strategy so they could work on something entirely new.
Strategic Planning
Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again
Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
Execution
You've Had the Annual Strategy Development Meeting. Now What?
A strategic plan demands strategic execution across the whole of your business. Plans are just paper until leaders getting people to implement them. Here's how.
working parents
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work
Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
Strategic Planning
Focusing Like a Laser Will Increase Your Odds of Success
Focus is the only solution when your company's future gets fuzzy.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario
Focusing on and preparing for unlikely catastrophes just distracts you from the difficult-but-possible goals you've set for yourself.