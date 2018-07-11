Human Resources

Here's What Companies Are Doing Wrong When Hiring -- and 4 Ways to Fix It
The Way We Work

Here's What Companies Are Doing Wrong When Hiring -- and 4 Ways to Fix It

They aren't starting the onboarding process soon enough.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Why Your Twitter Follower Count May Drop. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Why Your Twitter Follower Count May Drop. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees
The Way We Work

Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees

ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Amazon's Program for Underperforming Employees Includes a Courtroom-Style Videoconference With a Jury of Peers
Amazon

Amazon's Program for Underperforming Employees Includes a Courtroom-Style Videoconference With a Jury of Peers

While experts agree it's innovative, they're split on whether it works.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
The Use of Digital Recruitment Tools Is on the Rise. Here's What You Need to Know.
Recruitment

The Use of Digital Recruitment Tools Is on the Rise. Here's What You Need to Know.

Recruiters are becoming more and more like marketers in the tools and methods they use.
Nadav Olmert | 8 min read
When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This
Human Resources

When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This

A plan to outsource back office departments can save you time and money.
Arthur Zenian | 3 min read
4 Entry-Level Jobs That Will Prep You for Entrepreneurial Success
Entrepreneurship

4 Entry-Level Jobs That Will Prep You for Entrepreneurial Success

Success is a journey, not a destination, so think hard about where to start.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
25 Cool and Useful Podcasts, Books and Other Resources for Entrepreneurs in 2018
Podcasts

25 Cool and Useful Podcasts, Books and Other Resources for Entrepreneurs in 2018

Ever hear of Shopify's Business Name Generator? Or Rand Fishkin's new book, 'Lost and Founder'? Here are resources you need to know about.
AJ Agrawal | 10 min read
From Free Genetic Screening to a Maternity Concierge Program, These 10 Companies Go Above and Beyond for Their Employees
100 Brilliant Companies

From Free Genetic Screening to a Maternity Concierge Program, These 10 Companies Go Above and Beyond for Their Employees

Check out the 10 companies that are taking compensation, perks and HR programs to the next level.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills
Jobs

10 Popular Jobs in Tech That Don't Require Tech Skills

Whoever said coding is the new literacy?
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
