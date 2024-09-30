Gusto CEO Josh Reeves shares his commitment to small businesses and growth lessons that any business can use.

Payroll and HR software platform Gusto came to be when its co-founders struggled with archaic administrative methods and wanted to alleviate these burdens for others.

"I had set up payroll. I had set up benefits. I had experienced some of the pain and frustration," CEO Josh Reeves says. This empathy for small business conflicts allowed Reeves to relate to his clients and develop his entrepreneurial goals.

Reeves established Gusto as a comprehensive platform that simplifies critical business processes, allowing owners to focus more on their passion and less on paperwork. With its user-centric design and commitment to service, Gusto guides small businesses in navigating the complexities of operations like payroll, benefits and human resource management.

Reeves wanted to provide tools to entrepreneurs who don't have access to the same resources as large corporations. "For these smaller businesses, yes, there's less revenue per customer," he says. "But there was a huge need for someone to prioritize them."

Reeves and his team have leveraged technology through modern tools like cloud computing and mobile access to transform traditional business operations into streamlined processes that are both user-friendly and efficient.

"We knew that payroll was going to be the starting place," Reeves explains. "It's the least optional part of the stack. If you don't pay someone, they're going to quit pretty fast."

From there, the company added other tools, including benefits management, time-tracking and compliance.

Gusto's automation of complex processes allows owners to handle operations from anywhere. This reduces time spent on manual tasks and minimizes the potential for errors, further enhancing efficiency.

At the heart of these innovations is Gusto's dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of small businesses. "There's a really important feedback loop, whether it's spoken directly, emailing, on calls, in chat — or unspoken!" Reeves says.

Gusto's impact on the small business community extends beyond simplifying payroll and HR tasks. The company offers other ideas to small business owners, like offering competitive benefits and establishing a supportive workplace culture, elements that may be less of a priority when first establishing a venture.

"We started with just doing payroll," Reeves says. "We expanded into health benefits. There are a lot of different pre-tax dollars that companies can get access to that a small business isn't aware of, but we can make that more accessible."

Additionally, Gusto relies on these principles for success:

Streamline complex processes . Transform intricate and mandatory operations into user-friendly systems to free up business owners' time and allow them to concentrate more on core business activities instead of administrative duties.

. Transform intricate and mandatory operations into user-friendly systems to free up business owners' time and allow them to concentrate more on core business activities instead of administrative duties. Leverage customer insights for continuous improvement . Regularly gather and analyze customer feedback to refine services and products, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the market effectively.

. Regularly gather and analyze customer feedback to refine services and products, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the market effectively. Provide access to comprehensive benefits . Enable businesses of all sizes to offer competitive benefits traditionally reserved for larger corporations, helping to attract and retain skilled employees and level the playing field in the industry.

. Enable businesses of all sizes to offer competitive benefits traditionally reserved for larger corporations, helping to attract and retain skilled employees and level the playing field in the industry. Incorporate cutting-edge technology. Utilize technological advancements to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency, ensuring businesses can manage their operations with greater ease and precision.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Reeves, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora and Soundcloud.

