Jackie Cullen

Jackie Cullen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & President

With more than a decade of experience in corporate dental laboratory marketing and brand development, Jackie Ulasewich Cullen decided to take her passion for the dental business and marketing to the next level by founding My Dental Agency with co-founder Shawn Berg.

https://mydentalagency.com/

Follow Jackie Cullen on Social

Latest

Growth strategies

Choosing Quality Over Quantity Helped Our Company Grow During the Pandemic

When your business cares about quality above all, the numbers just come naturally.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like