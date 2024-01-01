Majeed Javdani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Majeed Javdani has masterminded businesses in various sectors and co-founded successful ventures. He is an international business law practitioner who received Fellow status from the International Bar Association (IBA) in 2011. He is also a member of the Forbes Communications Council.

Growing a Business

Treating Your Business Like a Temporary Endeavor Can Boost Your Entrepreneurial Success — Here's How

Here's the mindset shift you need to make to truly succeed as an entrepreneur.

