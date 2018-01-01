Michel Koopman

Guest Writer
CEO at getAbstract

Michel Koopman is the chief executive officer at getAbstract Inc. where he manages the company's Americas business and emerging markets. GetAbstract is a leading online media company, with a mission to find, expertly compress and provide universal access to critical business knowledge, in a format that can be quickly and easily absorbed, allowing subscribers to stay current, competitive and to become leaders who can make better decisions. GetAbstract's solutions include a library of more than 10,000 summarized business knowledge assets, used by millions of subscribers, and over one-third of the Fortune 100 companies.

10 Steps to Forming Long-Lasting Strategic Partnerships
Strategic Partnerships

From small-company owners to enterprise executives, partnerships are a delicate yet necessary part of any successful business strategy.
