Emily Rella

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin Due to Environmental Concerns
Musk made a statement via Twitter about how his company was "concerned" about Bitcoin's environmental practices.
Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds
Drive-thru lines are about to get even longer than normal.
Ellen DeGeneres to Leave Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I'm So Proud of What This Show Stood For'
The talk show host revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her show's upcoming season will be its last.
Three More States Declare a State of Emergency as Effects of Pipeline Attack Worsen
The governors of Virginia, Florida and Georgia have all signed executive orders in their respective states in an attempt to prohibit price gauging of fuel prices and to prepare for possible shortages.
North Carolina Declares State of Emergency as Residents Wait on Gas Lines for Hours
Governor Roy Cooper ordered the temporary suspension of "motor vehicle fuel regulations" in order to preserve the remaining fuel in the state.
Crocs is Donating 40,000 Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers. Want a Pair?
The footwear company is helping out healthcare workers amid the pandemic.
Donald Glover Calls Out 'Boring' Art in the Film and TV Industry, Sparks Conversation About Cancel Culture
The rapper, writer and producer started a larger discussion on Twitter.