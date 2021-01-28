Signing out of account, Standby...
Murali Nethi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder
Murali K. Nethi is the founder and CEO of SnapBlooms, a flower-delivery marketplace. His 24-plus-year background in computer science and experience running small businesses allow him to explore business solutions in the floral industry.
Follow Murali Nethi on Social
Latest
4 Things I Learned From My Ecommerce Business in the First Year
At the end of the day, online businesses are all about people.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jared Whitaker
CEO of Fluid Business Solutions
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Kieran Powell
EVP of Channel V Media
-
Marco Ludwig
Chief Executive Officer & President at Schluter Systems
-
-
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief