Murali Nethi

Murali Nethi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder

Murali K. Nethi is the founder and CEO of SnapBlooms, a flower-delivery marketplace. His 24-plus-year background in computer science and experience running small businesses allow him to explore business solutions in the floral industry.

https://www.snapblooms.com/

Follow Murali Nethi on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Prepare to Succeed

4 Things I Learned From My Ecommerce Business in the First Year

At the end of the day, online businesses are all about people.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like