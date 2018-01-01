Eve Gumpel

Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Succeeds With Wit and Grit
It's all about being creative,' says Tina Aldatz, who faced her now-or-never moment and landed on her feet.
Entrepreneurs
The Logic of Dermalogica
British immigrant puts her skin-care training to work in America--for herself and U.S. estheticians.
Entrepreneurs
How to Attract Corporate Sponsors
Use these 9 tips to do what you love and find a company willing to foot the bill.
Entrepreneurs
Become an Online Retailer--Instantly
It's no joke. Jennifer Gault-Varner builds turnkey websites for sale, then teaches you how to make them a success.
Entrepreneurs
Brush Aside the Obstacles
Fitness and weight-loss guru Suzy Prudden has gone from famous to penniless--and back again.
Entrepreneurs
The Accidental Inventor
While solving her own problem, Jodi Pliszka developed a bankable product.
Starting a Business
How to Design the Ideal Home Office
Professional designer Jo Heinz describes how to make your office a welcome, efficient and productive place to work.
Entrepreneurs
Like Sinatra, She Did It Her Way
Being a bit of a maverick proves to be Tova Borgnine's route to success.
Entrepreneurs
From Accidental Entrepreneur to NAWBO President
NAWBO President Cynthia McClain-Hill considers her professional talents a way to contribute to civic well-being of her world.
Entrepreneurs
The 3 M's of Starting a Business
Market demand. Market size and structure. Money. Explore them all before diving into your startup.
Entrepreneurs
6 Keys to Start a Successful Business
An entrepreneur explains how you get ready to start your business