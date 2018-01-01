Funding
Billionaires
6 Money Tips From Self-Made Billionaires
Entrepreneurship is not an easy road. You must carve your own way to success.
More From This Topic
Venture Capital
With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?
While a great idea or product may put your emerging growth company in the running, breaking away from the crowd does take a significant amount of homework.
Startups
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of
A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?
Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million -- a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.
Equity Crowdfunding
Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding
Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
Starting a Business
This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers
Lyft recently surveyed its drivers and learned that nearly one-fifth of them run or aspire to run a company.
Funding
Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?
The type of funding you should pursue depends on your business's value and scalability.
Funding
You Can't Get VC Funding for Your Startup. Now, What?
Take heart, because there are other paths to take to launch a company -- some very popular, and others virtually unknown.
Funding
This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders
Women, people of color and LGBTQ founders receive less than 10 percent of venture capital. Arlan Hamilton is changing that.
Funding
We Just Raised $21 Million. Here's How to Spend a Massive Funding Round.
Follow these do's and don'ts to make the most of your funding without making any lavish mistakes.
She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry
U.S. banking regulations making cannabis the toughest business there is for funding and investing.