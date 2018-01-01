Funding

More From This Topic

With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?
Venture Capital

With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?

While a great idea or product may put your emerging growth company in the running, breaking away from the crowd does take a significant amount of homework.
Heather Gates | 6 min read
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of
Startups

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?

98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?

Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million -- a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding

Survey Shows Founders Ignored by VCs Are Succeeding With Equity Crowdfunding

Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 8 min read
This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers
Starting a Business

This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers

Lyft recently surveyed its drivers and learned that nearly one-fifth of them run or aspire to run a company.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?
Funding

Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?

The type of funding you should pursue depends on your business's value and scalability.
Jim Price | 7 min read
You Can't Get VC Funding for Your Startup. Now, What?
Funding

You Can't Get VC Funding for Your Startup. Now, What?

Take heart, because there are other paths to take to launch a company -- some very popular, and others virtually unknown.
Lyron Bentovim | 6 min read
This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders
Funding

This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders

Women, people of color and LGBTQ founders receive less than 10 percent of venture capital. Arlan Hamilton is changing that.
Alice | 1 min read
We Just Raised $21 Million. Here's How to Spend a Massive Funding Round.
Funding

We Just Raised $21 Million. Here's How to Spend a Massive Funding Round.

Follow these do's and don'ts to make the most of your funding without making any lavish mistakes.
Avi Meir | 6 min read
She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry

She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry

U.S. banking regulations making cannabis the toughest business there is for funding and investing.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.