The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GoodLives Secures INR 1.1 Cr Funding to Revolutionise Workplace Mental Health

Mental health and wellness platform GoodLives has raised INR 1.1 crore in a pre-seed funding round from investors including IIM Lucknow, Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), and individuals like Anupreet Singh, Deepak Motwani, and Abhishek Hota.

The funds will fuel its mission to expand services, enhance platform features, and enter new markets.

Co-founder Sakshi Shah emphasised the growing recognition of mental health's role in workplace culture, saying, "This investment empowers us to broaden our reach and ensure accessible and effective mental health support."

Founded in 2022 by Shah and Lawrance Bamania, GoodLives leverages AI to deliver personalised mental health solutions. Its platform combines AI-driven DIY exercises with expert-led therapy to bridge the gap between professional care and daily well-being. "Mental health is a societal necessity," Bamania noted, highlighting the platform's focus on integrating mental well-being into corporate culture.

Based in Gurugram, GoodLives claims to have reached over 5 million people through awareness campaigns and aims to partner with mid-sized and large corporations to enhance employee engagement. Its LinkedIn initiative to destigmatise mental health conversations has garnered widespread praise for its innovative approach.

With this funding, GoodLives is poised to scale its impact, driving meaningful change in mental health support.

Neuranics Secures USD 700K Funding to Revolutionise Blood Diagnostics

Healthcare diagnostics startup Neuranics has raised USD 700K in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The capital will support technology development and clinical validation, advancing the company's mission to transform blood diagnostics.

Founded in 2021 by Praveen Kumar and Ashutosh Patra, Neuranics has developed an innovative point-of-care blood analyser that delivers complete blood count (CBC) results in under 10 minutes using a simple finger-prick sample.

Designed for primary healthcare and emergency settings, the device is low-maintenance and highly efficient, offering a breakthrough solution for timely diagnosis and treatment.

"Our CBC analyzer eliminates the need for traditional venipuncture, making blood testing faster, less invasive, and more accessible," said Dr Megha Sharma, Chief Medical Evangelist at Neuranics. "This empowers healthcare providers to deliver actionable insights, particularly in resource-limited settings, enhancing patient outcomes."

The device enables early interventions for critical conditions such as sepsis, severe anemia, and thrombocytopenia, especially in dengue cases. Neuranics claims to have achieved significant milestones, including a granted patent, CDSCO Test License, and Ethical Approval from AIIMS Delhi, and is progressing through clinical trials.

With this funding, Neuranics aims to accelerate its goal of improving diagnostic accessibility and efficiency, positioning itself as a game-changer in the healthcare industry.