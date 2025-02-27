Meta Says It Has Fired 20 Employees For Leaking Information: 'We Expect There Will Be More' Meta has a strict no-leaks policy, but internal memos and meeting recordings have still made their way outside the company.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A Meta spokesperson said that the company had fired about 20 employees for revealing confidential information to external sources.
  • Recordings of internal Meta meetings have recently leaked to the press, along with internal memos.

As of Thursday, Meta has fired around 20 employees for spilling "confidential information" to the press and other parties outside of Meta.

"We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more," Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold told The Verge. "We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks."

Arnold said that when employees join Meta, they are made aware of the company's strict no-leaks policy, which prohibits staff from revealing internal information.

Related: 'There Are Repercussions': Meta Reminds Staff of Its Strict No-Leaks Policy — That Has Since Been Leaked to the Press

Meta cracked down on leaks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg held an all-hands meeting last month — and a recording leaked to multiple outlets almost immediately. That same day, The Verge also obtained an internal memo sent to staff by Meta's Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen warning them against sharing confidential information.

During a company Q&A earlier this month, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth noted the "tremendous number of leaks" from inside the company and warned employees that Meta was "making progress on catching people." A recording of the meeting also leaked to the press.

Related: Meta Confirms It Is Doubling Executives Bonuses to 'Motivate' and 'Reward Them' a Week After Layoffs

Meta conducted performance-based layoffs on February 10 that affected 5% of its 72,000-person workforce or about 3,600 employees who weren't meeting standards. The cuts surprised some affected workers, who said they had a "solid" track record of performance at the company.

Meta has also recently made sweeping changes to how content is moderated on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads with the decision to roll out Community Notes, a system that enables users to flag misleading content and write explanations citing their sources. The new system replaces the independent fact-checking one that Meta had in place for eight years.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

MrBeast's Holding Company Could Be Worth $5 Billion After Its Latest Fundraising Round

The YouTube creator is reportedly in talks to raise funds for a holding company for his various businesses, including his snack brand, Lunchly.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

How Businesses Can Capitalize on Emerging Domain Name Trends

The potential of new gTLDs and emerging domain trends is reshaping how businesses brand themselves online. Here's how you can stay ahead of the curve.

By Michael Gargiulo
Side Hustle

I've Made Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars With a Fun Side Hustle — And You Might Have Seen Me Doing It on TV

Phil Schraeder, CEO at GumGum Advertising, turned a childhood passion into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business Culture

How to Build a Company Culture That Values Individuality and Belonging

When employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work, they're more engaged, creative and connected.

By Itzik Elbaz