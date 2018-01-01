Gig Economy

Match Your Side Hustle With How Much Free Time You've Got
Side Hustle

Thinking you don't have time isn't an excuse.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
3 Top Tips to Help You, as a Freelancer, Establish Long-Term Relationships With Clients
Freelancers

The gig economy is growing. How can a freelancer secure more work, and at higher pay?
Vlad Dobrynin | 8 min read
This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers
Starting a Business

Lyft recently surveyed its drivers and learned that nearly one-fifth of them run or aspire to run a company.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How to Fight the Gender Pay Gap as a Self-Employed Woman -- and Maximize Your Income

Biases exist regardless of whether you work as a full-time employee or a contractor. Here's how to take control of your earnings.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
How This Freelance Approach Can Produce Full-Time Results
Freelancers

Companies are exploring a workforce model with 10 percent full-time workers and 90 percent freelancers.
Peter Johnston | 6 min read
How Blockchain Is Poised to Disrupt the Gig Economy
Technology

The next several years will see rapid adoption as market-shifts in employment continue.
Chris Young | 6 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees
The Way We Work

ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Declaration of Independents: Thinking Beyond the Gig Economy
Gig Economy

It might be time to stop calling it the 'gig economy.'
Matt Ehrlichman | 6 min read
5 Ways Everyone Can Achieve More by Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Being accountable and motivated is a good way to accomplish anything, including launching a business.
Miles Jennings | 6 min read
Why the Government's Gig Economy Data Falls Short
Gig Economy

A new Bureau of Labor Statistics study on freelancers misses the mark.
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
