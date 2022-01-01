Signing out of account, Standby...
Jaideep Singh
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO
Jaideep Singh is CEO of FlyFin, a solution that automates 95% of an individual’s tax filing through AI coupled with human expertise. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, he focuses on disruptive technologies and startups to invest in, creating more than $3 billion in value for companies.
Top Income Tax-Deduction Tips for Creators, Social Influencers and Gig Workers
The workforce is more diversified than ever, so let's shine a light on the spectrum of allowable deductions.
